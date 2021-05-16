(KMAland) -- The Kansas City Royals and St. Louis Cardinals were both losers in Major League Baseball action on Sunday.
Royals (18-22): The Royals lost to the White Sox 4-3. Andrew Benintendi had two hits. Salvador Perez and Whit Merrifield had one RBI each. Brady Singer tossed 6 1/3 innings, striking out seven, walking two and allowing seven hits and two earned runs.
Cardinals (23-18): The Padres edged the Cardinals 5-3. Nolan Arenado drove in two. Arenado and Dylan Carlson each had two hits. Kwang-hyun Kim struck out three batters in 3 1/3 innings of action.