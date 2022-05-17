(KMAland) -- The Cardinals split with the Mets while the Royals offense couldn’t find home plate in a shutout loss to the White Sox.
Cardinals (20-16): The Cardinals and Mets (24-14) split with the Mets winning 3-1 and the Cardinals taking a 4-3 victory. In the Cardinals win, Paul Goldschmidt had three hits, doubled and drove in two while Tommy Edman had a triple and drove in a run. Andrew Knizner added two hits and scored a run, and Brendan Donovan scored twice. Ryan Helsley was the winning pitcher while Giovanny Gallegos earned his seventh save of the year. Stephen Matz struck out seven in five innings of no-decision action. Goldschmidt drove in the Cardinals’ lone run in their defeat.
Royals (12-22): The Royals outhit the White Sox (18-17) 9-5 but suffered a 3-0 loss. Nicky Lopez had three hits, including a double. Whit Merrifield and Bobby Witt Jr. also managed doubles in the defeat. Jonathan Heasley was the losing pitcher.