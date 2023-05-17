(KMAland) -- The Royals and Cardinals were both victorious in MLB action on Wednesday.
Kansas City Royals (14-31): The Royals won their series with the Padres (20-24), taking a 4-3 win on Wednesday. Vinnie Pasquantino hit a key two-run home run in the sixth inning, and Maikel Garcia had three hits and an RBI. MJ Melendez also had two hits and drove in one while Josh Taylor (1-1) was the winning pitcher with two-thirds of an inning.
St. Louis Cardinals (18-26): Matthew Liberatore (1-0) threw five shutout innings with six strikeouts in a 3-0 win for the Cardinals over the Brewers (24-19). Andre Pallante, Giovanny Gallegos and Ryan Heslely followed with scoreless appearances, and Helsley grabbed his fifth save. Brendan Donovan led the offense with two hits, and Paul DeJong hit a two-run home run.