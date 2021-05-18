(KMAland) -- The Cardinals and Royals were both winners in MLB action on Tuesday evening.
Cardinals (24-18): Tommy Edman had three hits and two RBI, and St. Louis took a 5-2 win over Pittsburgh (17-24). Nolan Arenado went deep song two hits and drove in two, and Yadier Molina and Edmundo Sosa added a pair of hits. John Gant (3-3) picked up the win after 5 1/3 innings of five-hit, two-run ball. Alex Reyes worked the ninth for his 12th save.
Royals (19-22): The Royals scored two eighth-inning runs to take a 2-0 win over the Brewers (21-21). Andrew Benintendi drove in the go-ahead run while Kelvin Gutierrez had a team-high two hits on the night. Kris Bubic was brilliant over six shutout innings, allowing just one hit and two walks while striking out four. Jake Brentz (1-0) picked up his first career win, and Josh Staumont nabbed his fourth save.