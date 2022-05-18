(KMAland) -- The Royals’ youthful duo of MJ Melendez and Bobby Witt Jr. led them to victory while the Cardinals were no match for the Mets on Wednesday.
Royals (14-22): The Royals were a 6-2 winner over the White Sox (18-19) on Wednesday. MJ Melendez and Bobby Witt Jr. went deep as one of their two hits. Kyle Isbel and Emmanuel Rivera had two hits and an RBI apiece, and Rivera tripled. Hunter Dozier doubled and scored once in the win. Collin Snider took the win while Zack Greinke had another strong outing with four strikeouts on seven hits in 5 2/3 innings.
Cardinals (20-17): The Cardinals’ offense struggled to scratch enough runs in an 11-4 loss to the Mets (25-14). Nolan Arenado homered as one of his two hits and drove in two runs. Albert Pujols also pushed in two runs, doing so on two hits, and Dylan Carlson doubled as one of his three hits. Jordan Hicks struck out five on three hits in four innings.