(KMAland) -- The Royals and Cardinals were both winners in Tuesday's Major League Baseball action.
Royals (19-22): The Royals beat the Brewers 2-0. Andrew Benintendi had the only RBI. Kelvin Gutierrez had two hits. Kris Bubic tossed six innings, allowed only only hit and struck out four while walking two.
Cardinals (24-18): The Cardinals beat the Pirates 5-2. Tommy Edman had three hits and two RBIS. Dylan Carlson, Edmundo Sosa, Nolan Arenado and Yadier Molina had two hits each and Arenado homered. John Gant earned the win. Gant threw 5 1/3 innings, striking out three and walking one.