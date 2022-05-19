(KMAland) -- The Cardinals and Royals were both on the losing end Thursday.
Royals (14-23): The Royals managed 11 hits, but only four runs in a 7-4 loss to the White Sox (19-19). Hunter Dozier went deep as one of his three hits and drove in three runs while Andrew Benintendi and Kyle Isbel managed two hits apiece, and Bobby Witt Jr. scored two runs. Gabe Speier took the loss while Carlos Hernandez and Ronald Bolanos tossed three innings each. Hernandez struck out three and Bolanos fanned two.
Cardinals (20-18): Pete Alonso’s 10th-inning homer pushed the Mets to a 7-6 win over the Cardinals. Paul Goldschmidt had three hits, doubled, tripled and drove in four runs while Juan Yepez also homered, and Tommy Edman doubled. Harrison Bader added three smacks, and Brendan Donovan recorded two hits. Giovanny Gallegos took the loss for the Cardinals.