Major League Baseball

(KMAland) -- The Royals and Cardinals both struggled mightily offensively in MLB on Friday.

Kansas City Royals (14-32): The Royals managed just one hit in a 2-0 loss to the White Sox (17-29). Michael Massey was the only Kansas City player to hit safely. Zack Greinke (1-5) threw 5 2/3 innings and struck out four with two runs allowed on five hits. Jackson Kowar went 2 1/3 hitless innings with three strikeouts. 

St. Louis Cardinals (19-27): The Cardinals struggled to just two hits of their own in a 5-0 loss to the Dodgers (29-17). Nolan Gorman and Nolan Arenado had one hit each while Steven Matz (0-5) struck out six in 4 2/3 innings while allowing one unearned run to take the tough-luck loss.

