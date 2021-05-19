(KMAland) -- The Royals and Cardinals were winners again on Wednesday evening in MLB action.
Royals (20-22): The Royals scored twice each in the seventh and eighth innings to take a 6-4 win over the Brewers (21-22), finishing a two-game sweep. Michael Taylor and Jorge Soler both hit home runs, and Kelvin Gutierrez added a pair of hits to lead the offense. Scott Barlow (2-1) picked up the win in relief, and Josh Staumont worked the ninth for his fifth save.
Cardinals (25-18): St. Louis used a five-run second inning to take an 8-5 win over Pittsburgh (17-25). Paul Goldschmidt doubled twice among three hits and had two RBI while Tommy Edman singled twice and drove in three to top the offense. Jack Flaherty moved to 8-0 with six innings of two-run ball with seven strikeouts. Alex Reyes pitched a three-strikeout ninth for his 13th save.