(St. Louis) -- The St. Louis Cardinals (13-9) won a 1-0 decision over the Kansas City Royals (7-14) on Monday.
The lone run came on Paul Goldschmidt’s solo home run in the first inning.
Steven Matz took the win after six strong innings with four hits and four strikeouts. Giovanny Gallegos earned the save for the Cardinals.
Zack Greinke took the tough-luck loss after striking out one on three hits in six innings.
Goldschmidt’s homer was one of his two hits while Carlos Santana paced the Royals with two hits.