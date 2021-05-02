Carlos Martinez, St. Louis Cardinals

Carlos Martinez, St. Louis Cardinals

 Photo courtesy of Eliot J. Schechter/MLB.com

(KMAland) -- Carlos Martinez was brilliant in a Cardinals win while Brad Keller struggled in a Royals loss on Sunday in MLB action.

Cardinals (16-12): Carlos Martinez (2-4) threw eight shutout innings, allowing just five hits and two walks while striking out three to lead St. Louis in a 3-0 win over the Pirates (12-15). Alex Reyes finished the shutout with his seventh save. Harrison Bader hit a three-run home run in the second inning to account for all three runs.

Royals (16-10): The Royals took a 13-4 loss to the Twins (10-16). Brad Keller (2-3) struggled through 4 1/3 innings, giving up seven runs on six hits, although only two of the runs were earned due to a pair of errors from Hunter Dozier. Carlos Santana had three hits, and Dozier doubled, homered and drove in three to lead the offense.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.