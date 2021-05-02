(KMAland) -- Carlos Martinez was brilliant in a Cardinals win while Brad Keller struggled in a Royals loss on Sunday in MLB action.
Cardinals (16-12): Carlos Martinez (2-4) threw eight shutout innings, allowing just five hits and two walks while striking out three to lead St. Louis in a 3-0 win over the Pirates (12-15). Alex Reyes finished the shutout with his seventh save. Harrison Bader hit a three-run home run in the second inning to account for all three runs.
Royals (16-10): The Royals took a 13-4 loss to the Twins (10-16). Brad Keller (2-3) struggled through 4 1/3 innings, giving up seven runs on six hits, although only two of the runs were earned due to a pair of errors from Hunter Dozier. Carlos Santana had three hits, and Dozier doubled, homered and drove in three to lead the offense.