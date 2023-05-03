(KMAland) -- The Royals were outscored by the Orioles while the Cardinals couldn’t find much offense in a loss to the Angels in MLB on Tuesday.
Kansas City Royals (7-23): The Royals were outscored by the Baltimore Orioles (20-9), 11-7. Salvador Perez hit a pair of home runs, drove in three and scored three times, and MJ Melendez and Bobby Witt Jr. also hit home runs for Kansas City. Maikel Garcia added two hits, and Melendez drove in two. Ryan Yarbrough (0-4) allowed five runs on five hits and three walks over 3 2/3 innings to take the loss.
St. Louis Cardinals (10-20): The Cardinals lost 5-1 to the Angels (16-14). The St. Louis offense managed just four hits, including a double from Paul Goldschmidt. Steven Matz (0-4) allowed four runs on six hits while striking out four in five innings to take the loss.