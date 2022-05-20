(KMAland) -- The Cardinals edged past the Pirates while the Royals fell short of a comeback in a loss to the Twins in MLB action on Friday.
St. Louis Cardinals (21-18): The Cardinals used a four-run sixth inning to pick up a 5-3 win over the Pirates (16-22). Tommy Edman had two hits and scored a run, and Dylan Carlson and Yadier Molina added two hits each with three RBI combined. Adam Wainwright (5-3) grabbed another win with three strikeouts and just one run allowed on four hits in seven innings. Giovanny Gallegos struck out all five batters he faced for his eighth save.
Kansas City Royals (14-24): The Royals fell shy of a comeback in a 6-4 loss to the Twins (23-16). Whit Merrifield, MJ Melendez, Emmanuel Rivera and Kyle Isbel posted two hits each while Carlos Santana and Rivera each hit solo home runs. Dairon Blanco added his first Major League hit. Daniel Lynch (2-3) gave up four runs on five hits and two walks while striking out two in 3 2/3 innings. Joel Payamps had a strong 2 1/3 innings of shutout relief.