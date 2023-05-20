(KMAland) – The Cardinals rallied late for a win, while the Royals once again struggled at the plate in a loss Saturday.
Kansas City Royals (14-33): The Royals struggled yet again offensively and fell to the Chicago White Sox 5-1 Saturday. Salvador Perez hit a solo homer in the first inning, but that was all the scoring KC could manage. Perez finished a triple short of the cycle, going 3-for-4 with the home run and a double. Nick Pratto had two hits, including one double in the loss. Jordan Lyles fell to 0-8 on the season, allowing four earned runs in five innings of work with five strikeouts.
St. Louis Cardinals (20-27): Nolan Gorman hit a go-ahead three-run home run in the bottom of the eighth and the Cardinals held on for a 6-5 win over the Dodgers Saturday. Gorman finished the day 2-for-3 with three runs driven in. Nolan Arenado went 2-for-4, while Paul Goldschmidt scored two runs. Miles Mikolas turned in a good outing, going seven innings, allowing just three earned runs with two strikeouts.