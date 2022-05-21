(KMAland) -- The Cardinals held off the Pirates while the Royals lost another to the Twins in MLB on Saturday.
St. Louis Cardinals (22-18): The Cardinals scored four second-inning runs and held on for a 5-4 win over the Pirates (16-23). Paul Goldschmidt had two doubles, two singles and two RBI, and Tommy Edman added two hits and an RBI of his own. Drew VerHagen (1-0) tossed 2 1/3 hitless, shutout innings to get the win while Ryan Helsley threw the ninth for his second save.
Kansas City Royals (14-25): The Royals gave up five runs in the final two innings in a 9-2 loss to the Twins (24-16). Andrew Benintendi went 3-for-3 with an RBI and a walk, and Emmanuel Rivera hit his third home run of the season for Kansas City. Brad Keller (1-4) gave up four runs on five hits and struck out four in seven innings in taking the loss.