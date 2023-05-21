(KMAland) -- The Cardinals' bats were hot while the Royals suffered another loss on Sunday.
Kansas City Royals (14-34): The White Sox (19-29) were a 5-2 winner over the Royals. The Royals managed only four hits, one of which was a Michael Massey homer. Edward Olivares had a hit and scored a run while Nick Pratto and Matt Duffy also had hits. Max Castillo was the losing pitcher. He tossed 4 2/3 innings with one strikeout on eight hits and five earned runs.
St. Louis Cardinals (21-27): The Cardinals' bats were hot in a 10-5 win over the Dodgers (29-19). Oscar Mercado and Paul DeJong combined to drive in nine of the Cardinals' runs. Mercado had three hits, a double and drove in five while DeJong had homered as one of his two hits, drove in four runs and scored four times. Nolan Arenado doubled as one of his three hits. Drew VerHagen got the win. Jack Flaherty struck out five on 4 2/3 innings of no-decision action.