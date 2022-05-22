(KMAland) -- The Cardinals offense had a field day in a blowout win while the Royals blew a late lead in Sunday’s Major League Baseball action.
Royals (14-26): The Royals blew a 6-0 lead in a 7-6 loss to the Twins (25-16). Carlos Santana and Hunter Dozier doubled while Santana had three RBI. Dozier, Andrew Benintendi and Kyle Isbel also sent in three runs. Josh Staumont took the loss while Brady Singer tossed seven stout innings with four hits, three strikeouts and zero earned runs.
Cardinals (23-18): The Cardinals offense exploded with 18 runs and 20 hits in an 18-4 win over the woeful Pirates (16-24). Albert Pujols and Harrison Bader both went deep in the win while Pujols had two hits, scored twice and drove in four, and Bader sent in three runs on two hits and scored twice. Edmundo Sosa, Nolan Gorman and Brendan Donovan had three hits apiece while Donovan, Tommy Edman and Corey Dickerson drove in two runs each. Angel Rondon got the win after striking our four in five innings.