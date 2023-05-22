(KMAland) -- The Royals and Cardinals both suffered 10-inning losses on Monday.
Kansas City Royals (14-35): The Tigers (21-24) were an 8-5 winner in 10 innings thanks to a three-run home run from Javier Baez. Salvador Perez, Jackie Bradley Jr. and Vinnie Pasquantino each bopped homers for the Royals. Pasquantino's was a two-run blast. Nick Pratto and Nicky Lopez each had one hit and scored a run. The Royals used eight different pitchers. Scott Barlow, Brady Singer and Josh Taylor struck out three batters apiece, and Barlow took the loss on the mound.
St. Louis Cardinals (21-28): The Reds (20-27) walked off a winner on the Cardinals, 6-5. Paul DeJong homered, doubled and had four RBI. Lars Nootbaar had one hit and drove in one. Juan Yepez had one hit and scored a run, and Nolan Gorman had one hit and scored twice. Jordan Montgomery struck out four on seven hits in four innings. Ryan Helsley was the losing pitcher.