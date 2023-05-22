Baseball MLB

(KMAland) -- The Royals and Cardinals both suffered 10-inning losses on Monday. 

Kansas City Royals (14-35): The Tigers (21-24) were an 8-5 winner in 10 innings thanks to a three-run home run from Javier Baez. Salvador Perez, Jackie Bradley Jr. and Vinnie Pasquantino each bopped homers for the Royals. Pasquantino's was a two-run blast. Nick Pratto and Nicky Lopez each had one hit and scored a run. The Royals used eight different pitchers. Scott Barlow, Brady Singer and Josh Taylor struck out three batters apiece, and Barlow took the loss on the mound. 

St. Louis Cardinals (21-28): The Reds (20-27) walked off a winner on the Cardinals, 6-5. Paul DeJong homered, doubled and had four RBI. Lars Nootbaar had one hit and drove in one. Juan Yepez had one hit and scored a run, and Nolan Gorman had one hit and scored twice. Jordan Montgomery struck out four on seven hits in four innings. Ryan Helsley was the losing pitcher. 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.