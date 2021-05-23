MLB Logo

(KMAland) -- The Royals and Cardinals both picked up tight wins in MLB action on Saturday. 

Royals (21-23): The Royals held off another late rally from the Tigers (18-27) for a 7-5 win. Andrew Benintendi had two hits and drove in three runs while Carlos Santana added a pair of hits and an RBI in the win. Brady Singer (2-3) struck out six and allowed three runs on six hits in 6 1/3 innings. 

Cardinals (26-19): A seventh-inning Yadier Molina home run lifted St. Louis to a 2-1 win over the Cubs (23-22). Edmundo Sosa added two hits for the Cardinals offense behind the strong pitching of Miles Mikolas and four relievers. Alex Reyes threw the final frame for his 14th save.

 

