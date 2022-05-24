(KMAland) -- Paul Goldschmidt hit a walk-off home run while the Royals blew another early lead in a loss to the Diamondbacks in MLB action on Monday.
St. Louis Cardinals (24-18): Paul Goldschmidt hit a walk-off grand slam to lead St. Louis to a 7-3 win over Toronto in 10 innings. Nolan Arenado added three hits, and Brendan Donovan had two hits and an RBI for the Cardinals. Miles Mikolas struck out five in 6 2/3 innings, and Genesis Cabrera (1-0) threw a clean 10th for the win.
Kansas City Royals (14-27): The Royals scored the first four runs in a 9-5 loss to the Diamondbacks (22-22). Whit Merrifield, Bobby Witt Jr. and Hunter Dozier all hit home runs in the first inning for the Royals. Carlos Santana had three hits, and Witt Jr. and Merrifield pitched in two hits apiece. Zack Greinke struggled through 3 2/3 innings, allowing seven runs on five hits and four walks while striking out five.