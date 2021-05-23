Carlos Santana
(KMAland) -- Carlos Santana hit a walk-off shot for the Royals while the Cardinals lost to the Cubs in 10 innings on Sunday in MLB action.

Royals (22-23): Carlos Santana hit a two-run walk-off home run to lift Kansas City to a 3-2 win over Detroit (18-28). Whit Merrifield opened the ninth with a leadoff single before Santana sent the first pitch he saw over the fence in right center. The smash made a winner out of Kyle Zimmer (3-0), who struck out three in two scoreless innings.

Cardinals (26-20): Javier Baez’s two-run home run in the 10th inning broke a scoreless tie, and the Cubs (24-22) beat St. Louis, 2-1. Adam Wainwright struck out seven and a slowed just one hit in eight shutout innings. Alex Reyes took the loss, allowing the two-run shot. Nolan Arenado drove in the only run for St. Louis while Edmundo Sosa had two hits.

