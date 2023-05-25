(KMAland) -- The Cardinals and Royals both took losses in MLB on Wednesday.
St. Louis Cardinals (22-29): The Cardinals dropped a 10-3 decision to the Cincinnati Reds (21-28). Lars Nootbaar led the way for St. Louis with two hits and two RBI, smacking a home run in the fifth inning. Brendan Donovan also hit a home run for St. Louis.
Kansas City Royals (15-36): Detroit was a 6-4 winner over Kansas City. Vinnie Pasquantino had three hits and drove in a run, and Maikel Garcia added two hits for the Royals. MJ Melendez also had a nice game with a hit and two RBI.