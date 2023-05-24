(KMAland) --
Kansas City Royals (15-35): The Royals stopped their four-game losing streak with a 4-1 win over the Tigers (21-25). Maikel Garcia had three hits and drove in one run while Edward Olivares and Michael Massey each doubled as one of their two hits, drove in a run and scored once. Salvador Perez had one hit and drove in a run. Jose Cuas was the winning pitcher after tossing 1 1/3 innings with two strikeouts and two hits but zero runs. Mike Mayers struck out eight on six hits with one earned run in 4 2/3 innings. Aroldis Chapman got his second save of the season.
Cardinals (22-28): Paul Goldschmidt crushed two home runs in the Cardinals' 8-5 win over the Reds (20-28). Goldschmidt finished with two RBI and scored twice. Tomy Edan double as one of his three hits, drove in three runs and scored twice, and Lars Nootbaar had two hits and two RBI. Alec Burleson chipped in a hit and RBI, and Brendan Donovan doubled as one of his two hits. Adam Wainwright got the win. He struck out two on eight hits with five earned runs in 5 2/3 innings. Ryan Helsley collected his sixth save of 2023.