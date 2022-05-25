MLB Logo

(KMAland) -- The Royals and Cardinals both dropped games in MLB action on Tuesday.

Kansas City Royals (14-28): The Royals bullpen blew another game with the Diamondbacks (23-22), 8-6. Arizona scored five runs in the sixth inning to make up a 6-3 deficit. Whit Merrifield and MJ Melendez had two hits each with Melendez cranking his third home run and driving in three runs. Dairon Blanco added a hit and two RBI. Taylor Clarke (1-1) gave up three runs on three hits in two-thirds of an inning. Jonathan Heasley tossed the first five innings with five strikeouts and three runs allowed on four hits and six walks.

St. Louis Cardinals (24-19): The Cardinals fell to the Blue Jays (23-20) in a whitewash, 8-1. Paul Goldschmidt had two hits and a walk while Brendan Donovan added an RBI single. Jordan Hicks (1-4) gave up four runs on four hits and five walks in three innings to take the loss.

