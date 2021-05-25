(KMAland) -- The Royals snapped the Rays 11-game win streak while the Cardinals continued their losing streak against Chicago teams on Tuesday in MLB action.
Royals (23-23): The Royals pulled back to .500 and snapped the Rays (30-20) 11-game win streak in the process with a 2-1 win. Carlos Santana homered, and Salvador Perez drove in the other run for Kansas City. Adalberto Mondesi made his season debut with a pair of doubles, and Brad Keller struck out seven in seven innings of four-hit, one-run ball. Jake Brentz and Kyle Zimmer combined to get the final six outs.
Cardinals (26-22): Early scoring helped the White Sox waste the Cardinals (26-22), 8-3. St. Louis did have 10 hits, but they were just 3-for-15 with runners in scoring position. Nolan Arenado and Matt Carpenter had two hits each. Jack Flaherty (8-1) was touched up for seven runs — three earned — on six hits over just 3 2/3 innings to take his first loss.