(KMAland) -- The Cardinals avoided a sweep with a win over the White Sox while the Royals fell in extra innings to the Rays in MLB action on Wednesday.
Cardinals (27-22): St. Louis avoided the sweep with a 4-0 win over the White Sox (28-20). Tommy Edman hit a pair of home runs, and Edmundo Sosa drove in two runs to lead the Cardinals. John Gant (4-3) tossed five innings, gave up five hits and struck out three to pick up the win.
Royals (23-24): The Royals dropped a 2-1 10-inning decision to the Rays (31-20). Andrew Benintendin hit a game-tying home run in the ninth to force extras, but the Rays walked off in the bottom of the 10th off Tyler Zuber (0-2). Mike Minor struck out nine in five innings, allowing just one run on two hits in a solid start.