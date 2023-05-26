(KMAland) -- The Cardinals and Royals both dropped tight battles on Friday.
Kansas City Royals (15-37): The Royals lost a 12-10 affair to the Nationals (22-29). Bobby Witt. Jr homered twice as part of his five-RBI performance. Witt had four hits and scored three times. Salvador Perez doubled as one of his two hits and drove in three runs. Maikel Garcia had two hits, doubled and scored once, and Drew Waters had two hits and scored twice. Jordan Lyles fell to 0-9 on the season. He struck out two but allowed six hits and five earned runs in five innings.
St. Louis Cardinals (23-30): The Cardinals suffered a 4-3 loss to the Guardians (22-28). Tommy Edman and Lars Nootbaar each doubled in the loss. Nootbaar's double was part of his three hits and one RBI. Paul Goldschmidt and Brendan Donovan had two hits apiece while Nolan Arenado and Alec Burleson each drove in one run apiece. Tommy Edman doubled in the defeat. Matthew Liberatore was the losing pitcher. He struck out two but allowed five hits and four earned runs in five innings.