MLB

(KMAland) -- The Royals snapped their six-game losing skid with a win over the Twins while the Cardinals fell further behind the Brewers with a loss in MLB action on Thursday.

Kansas City Royals (15-28): The Royals snapped a six-game losing skid with a 3-2 win over Minnesota (27-18). Scott Barlow threw the final two innings, working out of a bases-loaded jam in the eighth, to pick up his fifth save. Josh Staumont (2-1) was the winning pitcher with two strikeouts in one shutout inning. Daniel Lynch struck out six in 5 1/3. Whit Merrifield doubled and drove in two, and Bobby Witt Jr. had an RBI double of his own for the Royals in the win.

St. Louis Cardinals (24-20): The Cardinals lost a 4-3 decision to the Brewers (29-16). Tommy Edman had three hits and a run, and Paul Goldschmidt smacked a home run among two hits, drove in one and scored twice in the loss. Adam Wainright (5-4) gave up four runs on 10 hits and struck out two to take the loss.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.