(KMAland) -- The Royals snapped their six-game losing skid with a win over the Twins while the Cardinals fell further behind the Brewers with a loss in MLB action on Thursday.
Kansas City Royals (15-28): The Royals snapped a six-game losing skid with a 3-2 win over Minnesota (27-18). Scott Barlow threw the final two innings, working out of a bases-loaded jam in the eighth, to pick up his fifth save. Josh Staumont (2-1) was the winning pitcher with two strikeouts in one shutout inning. Daniel Lynch struck out six in 5 1/3. Whit Merrifield doubled and drove in two, and Bobby Witt Jr. had an RBI double of his own for the Royals in the win.
St. Louis Cardinals (24-20): The Cardinals lost a 4-3 decision to the Brewers (29-16). Tommy Edman had three hits and a run, and Paul Goldschmidt smacked a home run among two hits, drove in one and scored twice in the loss. Adam Wainright (5-4) gave up four runs on 10 hits and struck out two to take the loss.