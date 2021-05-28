(KMAland) -- The Cardinals won in extra innings while the Royals dropped an afternoon contest with the Rays on Thursday in MLB action.
Cardinals (28-22): The Cardinals took a 5-4 10-inning win over the Diamondbacks (18-33). Arizona rallied from a four-run deficit to force extras, but Yadier Molina delivered the go-ahead and game-winning RBI double. Molina finished with three hits while Tyler O’Neill hit an early two-run home run. Carlos Martinez threw six innings and struck out six while allowing three runs on three hits.
Royals (23-25): The Royals dropped a 7-2 afternoon decision to the Rays (32-20). Brady Singer was touched up for six runs on four hits and two walks in 2 2/3 innings. Hanser Alberto had two hits and a run while Ryan O’Hearn hit a two-run home run to lead the KC offense.