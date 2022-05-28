(KMAland) -- Paul Goldschmidt homered to lift the Cardinals to a win while the Royals lost in Minneapolis on Friday.
Royals (15-29): The Twins (28-18) were a 10-7 winner over the Royals. MJ Melendez homered while Bobby Witt Jr. had three hits, drove in three runs and tripled while Emmanuel Rivera doubled as one of his two hits, and Nicky Lopez muscled three smacks. Brad Keller was the losing pitcher after striking out three but allowing six earned runs and 11 hits in four innings.
Cardinals (25-20): The Cardinals claimed a 4-2 victory over the Brewers (29-17) behind a home run and two RBI from Paul Goldschmidt. Edmundo Sosa tripled and drove in a run while Lars Nootbaar also had an RBI, and Harrison Bader registered two hits. Drew VerHagen was the winning pitcher while Ryan Helsley picked up his third save of the year.