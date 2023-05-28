(KMAland) -- The Royals lost while the Cardinals picked up a 10-inning win in MLB on Saturday.
Kansas City Royals (15-38): The Royals dropped another to the Washington Nationals (23-29), 4-2. Salvador Perez had a home run among two hits while Michael Massey also had two hits for the Royals in the loss. Brady Singer went five innings, struck out six and gave up just two runs on four hits in getting a no decision.
St. Louis Cardinals (24-30): The Cardinals went 10 innings to get a 2-1 win over the Cleveland Guardians (22-29). Brendan Donovan homered and scored twice to lead a two-hit performance from the offense. Jack Flaherty had a strong outing with just one run allowed in seven innings, striking out four and walking one. Ryan Helsley (3-3) was the winning pitcher and Giovanny Gallegos picked up his sixth save.