(KMAland) -- The Royals and Cardinals both picked up divisional wins in MLB action on Saturday.
Kansas City Royals (16-29): Bobby Witt Jr. posted three doubles, drove in two and scored once to lead Kansas City in a 7-3 win over the Twins (28-19). Hunter Dozier also had three hits, drove in two and scored once, and Andrew Benintendi had two hits and two runs and Whit Merrifield posted a double and two RBI. Brady Singer (2-0) put together another strong performance on the mound with eight strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings with three runs allowed on six hits.
St. Louis Cardinals (26-20): The Cardinals nabbed an 8-3 win over the Brewers (29-18). Nolan Gorman doubled, homered, singled twice, drove in four and scored three times, and Paul Goldschmidt added a home run among three hits with four RBI of his own. Matthew Liberatore (1-0) struck out six in five two-hit shutout innings to get the win.