(KMAland) -- The Royals routed the Twins while the Cardinals took down the Diamondbacks in MLB action on Friday.
Royals (24-25): The Royals scored three in the fifth and five in the seventh to take an 8-3 win over the Twins (20-30). Whit Merrifield had two hits and drove in three, and Salvador Perez, Adalberto Mondesi, Jorge Soler and Michael A. Taylor all had two hits of their own. Kris Bubic (1-0) tossed six innings, struck out five and allowed just one run on four hits.
Cardinals (29-22): St. Louis got home runs from Nolan Arenado and Tyler O’Neill in an 8-6 win over Arizona (18-34). O’Neill finished with two hits and two RBI, and the Cardinals walked eight times in the victory. Jake Woodford was the winning pitcher with 2 2/3 shutout innings and six strikeouts.