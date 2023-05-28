(KMAland) -- The Cardinals and Royals were both involved in walk-off finishes on Sunday in MLB.
St. Louis Cardinals (24-31): Jose Ramirez doubled in two runs, and the Cleveland Guardians (23-29) won in walk-off fashion, 4-3, over the Cardinals. Ryan Helsley (3-4) blew his fourth save, allowing two runs on one hit in the ninth to spoil a strong five-inning, three-strikeout performance from Jordan Montgomery. Paul Goldschmidt, Andrew Knizner and Alec Burleson all hit home runs for the Cardinals while Nolan Arenado, Goldschmidt and Burleson all had two hits each.
Kansas City Royals (16-38): The Royals scored once each in the final three innings, including a walk-off hit by Michael Massey in the ninth. MJ Melendez and Edward Olivares accounted for the other two runs on solo home runs, and Massey and Nick Pratto both had two hits. Daniel Lynch went 5 1/3 innings and struck out six in his 2023 debut, and Scott Barlow (2-3) pitched a clean ninth to get the win.