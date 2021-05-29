(KMAland) -- The Cardinals won while the Royals lost on Saturday.
Royals (24-26): Salvador Perez and Adalberto Mondesi each drove in two runs. Mondesi homered and had two hits. Ervin Santana allowed four hits in three innings. Carlos Hernandez struck out six batters in 4 1/3 innings of action.
Cardinals (30-22): The Cardinals earned a 7-4 win over the Royals. Tyler O'Neill homered and plated three runs. Yadier Molina also drove in three. Tommy Edman muscled two hits. Adam Wainright earned the win and struck out six batters.