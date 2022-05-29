(KMAland) -- The Royals and Cardinals both lost in MLB action on Sunday.
Kansas City Royals (16-30): The Royals fell to the Twins (29-19), 7-3, on Sunday. MJ Melendez doubled among two hits, drove in a run and scored once, and Andrew Benintendi and Hunter Dozier also had two hits and an RBI in the defeat. Zack Greinke (0-4) worked four innings, allowed five runs on six hits and struck out just two in taking the defeat.
St. Louis Cardinals (26-21): The Cardinals couldn’t keep up with the Brewers (30-18) in an 8-0 loss. St. Louis had just four hits in the loss, getting a double from Juan Yepez and singles from Tommy Edman, Paul Goldschmidt and Corey Dickerson. Miles Mikolas (3-3) took the loss, allowing six runs on nine hits in 5 2/3 innings.