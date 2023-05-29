(St. Louis) -- The Royals took care of their I-70 foes on Monday.
The Royals (17-38) put on one in the third, two in the fifth, one in the eighth and three in the ninth for a 7-0 win over the Cardinals (24-32).
Bobby Witt Jr. and and Michael Massey each homered. Massey had two RBI on two hits. MJ Melendez tripled and drove in a run for the Royals. Vinnie Pasquantino doubled as one of his three hits and drove in two. Nick Pratto doubled as one of his three hits, and Nicky Lopez had four hits.
Mike Mayers got the win. He struck out three in six innings.
The Cardinals managed only two hits. Those came from Nolan Arenado and Willson Contreras. Adam Wainwright struck out six on nine hits in five innings. Steven Matz struck out four in the defeat.