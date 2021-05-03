(KMAland) -- The Cardinals edged past the Mets while the Royals fell to the Indians in MLB action on Monday.
Cardinals (17-12): The Cardinals edged past the Mets (11-12) for a 6-5 win. Nolan Arenado and Harrison Bader both went deep with Arenado driving in three runs for St. Louis. Adam Wainwright (1-3) grabbed his first win, despite allowing five runs on seven hits and three walks over 5 2/3 innings. Alex Reyes worked around two walks in the ninth for his eighth save.
Royals (16-11): A five-run seventh inning pushed Cleveland (14-13) to an 8-6 win. The Royals got home runs in the loss from Whit Merrifield and Hunter Dozier while Jorge Soler and Dozier had two hits and two RBI apiece. Daniel Lynch’s debut lasted 4 2/3 innings, as he struck out three and allowed three runs on four hits and four walks. Jakob Junis (1-2) suffered the defeat, giving up five runs on four hits in 1 2/3 innings.