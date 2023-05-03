(KMAland) -- Zack Greinke and four relievers tossed a gem in a Royals win while the Cardinals blew a late lead in a loss in MLB on Wednesday.
Kansas City Royals (8-23): Zack Greinke threw five shutout innings and allowed just three hits for the Royals in a 6-0 win over the Orioles (20-10). Taylor Clarke, Aroldis Chapman, Amir Garrett and Josh Staumont followed with one shutout inning each to complete the six-hitter. Vinnie Paquantino homered and doubled twice, driving in three, and Nick Pratto posted three hits of his own in the win. Michael Massey and Kyle Isbel tallied two hits as well.
St. Louis Cardinals (10-21): The Cardinals allowed three runs in the ninth inning to take a 6-4 loss to the Angels (17-14). Giovanny Gallegos gave up the three runs on four hits and allowed two home runs in the ninth. That spoiled a solid outing from Miles Mikolas, who struck out five in 5 2/3 innings to take a no decision. Nolan Gorman, Nolan Arenado and Willson Contreras all had two hits for St. Louis with Gorman and Dylan Carlson each hitting home runs.