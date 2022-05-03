(Kansas City) -- Bobby Witt Jr. hit his first career home run among two hits, drove in two and scored twice to lift the Royals to a 7-1 rout of St. Louis on Tuesday in MLB action.
Witt Jr.’s first career home run came with two outs in the second inning, and he later added an RBI single. M.J. Melendez made his debut and posted his first career hit, and Edward Olivares added a four-hit, one-RBI, one-run game. Andrew Benintendi and and Michael A. Taylor also had two hits each for Kansas City (8-14).
Brad Keller (1-2) threw 6 1/3 shutout innings, striking out two and working around three walks and four hits.
Tommy Edman topped the Cardinals with two hits while Tyler O’Neill had a hit and an RBI. Dakota Hudson (2-2) gave up three runs on nine hits in six innings to take the loss.