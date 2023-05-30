(KMAland) -- The Cardinals edged the Royals in a pitcher’s duel on Tuesday in MLB.
St. Louis Cardinals (25-32) & Kansas City Royals (17-39): The Cardinals held off the Royals, 2-1. Miles Mikolas (4-1) worked eight innings, struck out 10 and didn’t allow a run on three hits and one walk. Giovanny Gallegos gave up two hits and a run in the ninth, but he picked up his seventh save. Offensively, Brendan Donovan had two hits, and Nolan Gorman and Nolan Arenado had one RBI each for St. Louis. Vinnie Pasquantino and Salvador Perez led the Kansas City offense with two hits each, and Bobby Witt Jr. drove in their only run of the game. Zack Greinke went five innings, allowing just two hits and a walk while striking out six.