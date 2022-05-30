(KMAland) -- The Cardinals were winners over San Diego while the Royals lost late to the Guardians in MLB action on Memorial Day Monday.
St. Louis Cardinals (27-21): Paul Goldschmidt hit a key two-run home run as part of a three-run seventh, and the Cardinals beat the Padres (30-18), 6-3. Nolan Gorman added another three hits, including a home run, drove in two and scored twice, and Tommy Edman had two hits, an RBI and a run. Andre Pallante (1-0) threw 3 1/3 innings, struck out five and gave up just one run to get the win in relief.
Kansas City Royals (16-31): The Royals gave up four runs in the eighth inning to suffer a 7-3 loss to the Guardians (20-24). Kansas City tied the game in the top half of the eighth with RBI doubles from Whit Merrifield and Andrew Benintendi, but Collin Snider (3-2) allowed three runs on two hits and a walk and got just one out. Nicky Lopez finished with three hits, Benintendi and MJ Melendez had two each and Emmanuel Rivera hit his fourth home run of the season. Jonathan Heasley threw six innings, gave up three runs on six hits and three walks and struck out three.