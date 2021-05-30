(KMAland) -- The Royals doubled up on the Twins while St. Louis was pasted by the Diamondbacks on Sunday in MLB action.
Royals (25-26): Whit Merrifield, Edward Olivares and Jarrod Dyson had two hits each, and Hunter Dozier had a home run and two RBI to lead the Royals to a 6-3 win over the Twins (21-31). Brad Keller (5-4) threw five innings, struck out six and gave up three runs on five hits. Greg Holland pitched the ninth inning for his third save.
Cardinals (30-23): The Diamondbacks (19-35) scored five in the sixth to crush St. Louis, 9-2. The Cardinals had 10 hits, but they finished just 1-11 with runners in scoring position. Matt Carpenter, Dylan Carlson and Andrew Knizner all had two hits apiece for St. Louis.