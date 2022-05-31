(KMAland) -- Albert Pujols hit a walk-off sacrifice fly in a Cardinals win while the Royals continued their losing ways in MLB action on Tuesday.
Kansas City Royals (16-32): The Royals continued their losing ways with an 8-3 defeat to the Cleveland Guardians (21-24). Daniel Lynch (2-4) took the loss with six runs allowed on nine hits and three walks in four innings. Hunter Dozier had a double and scored twice while Whit Merrifield and Nicky Lopez also had doubles for the Royals in the loss.
St. Louis Cardinals (28-21): Albert Pujols delivered a walk-off sacrifice fly in a 3-2 win over the San Diego Padres (30-19). Pujols also singled and drove in another run while Paul Goldschmidt doubled and drove in a run of his own. Nolan Arenado had a two-hit game, and Adam Wainwright struck out 10 in seven shutout innings before Giovanny Gallegos gave up two runs in the eighth. Drew VerHagen (3-0) threw a clean 10th inning to get the win.