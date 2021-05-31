(KMAland) -- The Royals moved back to .500 with a win over the Pirates while the Cardinals gave up a pair of late-inning rallies in a loss to the Dodgers on Monday in MLB action.
Royals (26-26): Adalberto Mondesi hit a two-run home run among two hits before leaving with a hamstring injury in a 7-3 win for KC over the Pirates (20-33). Andrew Benintendi and Michael Taylor also had two hits each behind Mike Minor (4-2), who struck out seven in six innings and gave up two runs on five hits.
Cardinals (30-24): A pair of late-inning rallies sent the Dodgers to a 9-4 win over the Cardinals. LA scored four times in the sixth and three times in the eighth to pull away. Justin Williams, Tyler O’Neill and Dylan Carlson all hit home runs for the Cardinals in the defeat. Jack Flaherty struck out nine in five innings before leaving with tightness in his left side.