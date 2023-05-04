(KMAland) -- The Cardinals and Royals both lost high-scoring games in MLB on Thursday.
St. Louis Cardinals (10-22): The Cardinals were swept by the Angels (18-14) on Thursday, falling 11-7 after Los Angeles scored 10 runs between the second and third frames. Lars Nootbaar had four hits for St. Louis to lead an offense that had 10 hits. Paul Goldschmidt added a double among two hits and drove in two, and Tommy Edman singled, homered and drove in three. Willson Contreras also had two doubles and two RBI. Jack Flaherty (2-4) struggled mightily with 10 runs allowed on nine hits in 2 1/3 innings.
Kansas City Royals (8-24): The Royals lost a high-scoring battle with the Orioles (21-10), 13-10, giving up five runs in the final two innings. Bobby Witt Jr., MJ Melendez and Freddy Fermin all had three hits each for the Royals while Maikel Garcia and Kyle Isbel had two apiece. Salvador Perez, Isbel and Fermin all hit home runs and drove in two runs apiece, Fermin also tripled and Melendez (twice), Witt Jr. and Garcia doubled. Jordan Lyles allowed eight runs in five innings, but Aroldis Chapman (1-2) took he loss by giving up two runs on a hit and three walks while getting just one out.