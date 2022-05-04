(Kansas City) -- Kris Bubic got just one out, and the Royals took a 10-0 loss to the Cardinals on Wednesday afternoon.
Nolan Arenado hit a three-run home run in the first inning, finishing with two hits and five RBI. Tyler O’Neill also went deep once, tripled and drove in three of his own. Juan Yepez pitched in two hits for St. Louis behind Adam Wainwright (3-3), who went seven innings and gave up just one hit.
The Royals finished the game with four hits — one single each from Edward Olivares, Hunter Dozier, MJ Melendez and Michael A. Taylor.