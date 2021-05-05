(KMAland) -- The Cardinals split with the Mets while the Royals lost to the Indians amid controversy on Wednesday in MLB action.
Cardinals (18-13): The Cardinals split a doubleheader with the Mets (12-13), winning 4-1 in the opener and falling 7-2 in the finale. Paul Goldschmidt and Paul DeJong both went deep in the opening game before a two-hit game from Tommy Edman in game two.
Royals (16-13): The Royals lost their fourth straight, blowing a 4-0 lead in a 5-4 defeat to the Indians (16-13). Hunter Dozier homered and Andrew Benintendi and Ryan O’Hearn finished with two hits each for Kansas City. Brady Singer tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing three runs on four hits.