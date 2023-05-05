(KMAland) -- The Royals and Cardinals both lost again on Friday night.
St. Louis Cardinals (10-23): The Cardinals suffered another loss, this time a 5-4 defeat to the Tigers (14-17). Andrew Knizner homered. Paul Goldschmidt had three hits, including a double. Lars Nootbaar doubled as one of his two hits and had one RBI. Nolan Arenado accounted for two hits and an RBI while Dylan Carlson had one hit and one RBI and Paul DeJong had two hits. Jordan Hicks was the losing pitcher. Jordan Montgomery went six innings with six strikeouts and two earned runs on six hits.
Kansas City Royals (8-25): The Royals dropped a high-scoring affair for the second consecutive night. This loss was a 12-8 defeat at the hands of the A's (7-26). Nick Pratto homered as one of his two hits, drove in two and scored three times. Hunter Dozier doubled and tripled in his two-hit day. Dozier also drove in two runs. Vinnie Pasquantino, Matt Duffy and Maikel Garcia each had one hit, one RBI and scored a run. Salvador Perez managed one hit and scored once, and Jackie Bradley Jr. drove in a run. Brad Keller surrendered 11 hits and six earned runs in 4 1/3 innings to take the loss.