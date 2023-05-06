(KMAland) -- The Royals and Cardinals suffered one-run losses Saturday.
Kansas City Royals (8-26): The Royals stranded 15 runners in a 5-4 loss to the A's (8-26). Bobby Witt Jr. homered and drove in two on one hit. Freddy Fermin also went deep. Salvador Perez managed two hits while Maikel Garcia had one hit and one RBI. Jackie Bradley Jr. accounted for one hit and scored a run. Brady Singer was the losing pitcher. He struck out four on six hits with five earned runs in four innings.
St. Louis Cardinals (10-24): The Tigers (15-17) used a 10th-inning run to beat the Cardinals 6-5. Lars Nootbaar had three hits and scored a run while Nolan Arenado and Dylan Carlson each homered. Arenado drove in two runs and scored a run while Carlson had three RBI and scored a run. Brendan Donovan had one hit and scored once. Drew VerHagen took the loss. Adam Wainwright struck out five on eight hits and four earned runs in five innings.